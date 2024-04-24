AdventHealth Daytona Beach receives $220 million to expand facility

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — AdventHealth Daytona Beach announced Wednesday a $220 million construction plan to add more beds and operating rooms to its hospital.

The multi-year project will add 240,000 square feet to the facility. Volusia County has experienced a large community growth and how people can get access to care.

Two towers will grow, adding four new surgical suites, an expanded cardiovascular ICU, and a neuro-ICU.

There will be 466 inpatient beds, a jump from 362, and increased support services.

These include a new pharmacy, a new lab department and more CT and MR machines.

The project will start this summer and be completed by fall 2026.

Earlier this month, AdventHealth celebrated the grand opening of a new surgery center and office building at its Daytona Beach campus.

The hospital facility has doubled in size since it opened fifteen years ago.

“Caring for our community is a privilege and a responsibility we take seriously,” said David Weis, president and CEO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach and the East Volusia Market. “And this is reflected in how our teams are consistently recognized for setting the pace for excellence in health care.”

