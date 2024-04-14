New AdventHealth surgery center opens in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — AdventHealth celebrated the grand opening of a new surgery center and medical building on Friday.

The three-story facility is located on the hospital campus of AdventHealth in Daytona Beach.

Patients can see doctors from several specialties, including general surgery, cardiac care, women’s care and plastic surgery.

It’s a convenient and lower-cost option for patients who don’t need trauma care.

AdventHealth leaders said expanding for its patients as the community grows is important.

“In recent months, we’ve experienced a high volume of patients seeking care at our facilities. This is a testament to the trust our community places in our team; it is a privilege and a responsibility we take seriously.”

Construction started last February.

The new center also offers imaging and orthopedic care in partnership with Cardiology Physician’s Group and North Florida Surgeons.

“This new facility features state-of-the-art operating rooms, allowing physicians to perform a wide range of outpatient surgical procedures,” said Dr. Mark White of North Florida Surgeons. “Patients who do not need acute care or an overnight hospital stay will be able to have outpatient procedures performed here and then recover in the comfort of their own home.”

