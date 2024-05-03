Lawyers for man charged with Madeline Soto’s death asks to review evidence from prosecution

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Lawyers for the man accused of killing a local teenager are now asking prosecutors for all the evidence in the case.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Stephan Sterns for first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

The teen was reported missing in late February.

Her body was later found in a wooded area of Saint Cloud.

A local attorney says this request for the state evidence is not unusual.

“We’re talking about upwards of 50 to 100 witnesses, potentially people at the crime scene sometimes just people who were standing around, but the defense is entitled to know everyone’s names,” said attorney Eden Self.

Attorneys for Sterns have asked prosecutors to turn over that information in the next two weeks.

