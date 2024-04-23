AdventHealth doctor speaks to the benefits of AI use in hospitals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — National groups are looking to AdventHealth for expertise in artificial intelligence. AdventHealth has been asked to participate in two initiatives focused on the development and implementation of AI in health care.

“Artificial intelligence is a very powerful tool,” Dr. Victor Herrera, the Chief Clinical Officer for AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, said. “That has demonstrated it can help us deliver care to patients that is more efficient.”

The initiatives are Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) and Trustworthy, Responsible AI Network (TRAIN). Dr. Herrera said these initiatives are meant to help other industry leaders adopt AI safely.

“It is important we accelerate innovation so patients can benefit from those innovations,” Dr. Herrera said. “But it’s also important we do it in a way that is responsible and safe.”

Dr. Herrera said they are already implementing AI in the hospitals. One way is through its Mission Control Center.

“It allows us to connect all our hospitals and allows us to use AI to move patients within our system to make sure they go to the campuses where they receive the care they need,” Dr. Herrera said.

Dr. Herrera said this tool does not remove doctors from making medical decisions. It allows them to be more efficient in the work they do and decreases the intensity of their workload.

“At the end there is always a doctor that is the one ultimately making the decision,” Dr. Herrera said. “The goal of AI is not to replace doctors, it’s to make the work easier for them.”

Doctors will also work alongside groups from Johns Hopkins, Duke Health, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft during the two new initiatives.

