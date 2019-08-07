AG: 9 urns found in office of ex-guardian accused of filing DNR orders without consent

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said Wednesday morning that investigators found nine urns containing cremated human remains while searching the office of a former professional guardian.
Rebecca Fierle is accused of signing do not resuscitate orders -- also known as DNRs -- for hundreds of patients, including those in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties.
Moody said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Orange County Sheriff's Office searched Fierle's office near downtown Orlando earlier this week.
She said it is unknown to whom the remains belong.
"Anytime you execute a search warrant and remains are found in a particular location, that is always cause for extra scrutiny," she said. "We will be further intensifying our investigation and making sure that we discover the truth and take all appropriate action."
Officials said they do not know if the remains are linked to other allegations Fierle faces.
