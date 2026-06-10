Air Force Band of the West to perform at Disney Springs for Freedom 250 tour

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The U.S. Air Force Band of the West will perform at Disney Springs as part of its Florida tour celebrating 250 years of American independence.

The band is scheduled to perform July 3 and July 4 at the Waterside Stage at Disney Springs.

The performances are part of the band’s Freedom 250 tour, which includes stops across Florida in late June and early July.

The U.S. Air Force Band of the West is based at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas and is made up of 61 professional Airmen musicians.

According to the Air Force, the band travels more than 125,000 miles annually and performs for military and civilian audiences.

The Florida tour includes performances in The Villages, Lakeland, Daytona Beach and Lake Buena Vista.

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