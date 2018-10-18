Airplane mechanic stole plane parts, then charged customers for new parts, fake repairs, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man from DeLand is accused of stealing and selling airplane parts that he was hired to repair, then charged customers for repairs that were never completed.
DeLand police said Joseph Lippo, who owns and operates J.L. Aircraft Services, was arrested Wednesday on various theft charges.
Related Headlines
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
Investigators said Lippo was removing functional parts from planes then selling the parts and charging the owners for replacements. Some of the stolen parts are valued at more than $50,000.
Detectives also said Lippo may have charged clients for services and repairs that were never completed.
Lippo is also accused of stealing more than 2,000 gallons of fuel from Edd Conn, the owner of ConAir Jet Sales, who said Lippo didn’t stop there.
Read: 7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
“Someone stole the engine. Someone stole the APU [auxiliary power unit]. The interior had been taken out of some of the windows,” Conn said. “The plane is completely destroyed.”
Police said they located two victims but believe there could be more.
According to the Better Business Bureau, Lippo has been in business for two years.
Lippo has already posted bond and has been released from the Volusia County Jail, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}