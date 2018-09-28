Allegiant Air gives passengers rewarding surprise before Sanford flight

SANFORD, Fla. - Dozens of Allegiant Air passengers got a rewarding surprise Thursday before boarding a flight from Sanford.
The airline announced to a group of travelers at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport that it planned to refund their tickets to celebrate Allegiant's 40-millionth visitor to Florida.
Passengers cheered during the announcement.
"Oh, I think it's fabulous. What a promotion," passenger Dennis Bulver said. "I think they've done a great job with this promotion. I had no clue it was coming up."
The Vegas-based airline started in Florida in 2005.
It has more than 70 routes out of Sanford.
In celebration of 40 million passengers in and out of Florida, we surprised several flights with refunds! Thank you to our amazing customers because we could not have reached this milestone without you all! #TogetherWeFly pic.twitter.com/cohUJd9by6— Allegiant (@Allegiant) September 27, 2018
