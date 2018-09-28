  • Allegiant Air gives passengers rewarding surprise before Sanford flight

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    SANFORD, Fla. - Dozens of Allegiant Air passengers got a rewarding surprise Thursday before boarding a flight from Sanford.

    The airline announced to a group of travelers at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport that it planned to refund their tickets to celebrate Allegiant's 40-millionth visitor to Florida.

    Related Headlines

     

    Passengers cheered during the announcement.

     

    "Oh, I think it's fabulous. What a promotion," passenger Dennis Bulver said. "I think they've done a great job with this promotion. I had no clue it was coming up."

     

    The Vegas-based airline started in Florida in 2005.

     

    It has more than 70 routes out of Sanford.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories