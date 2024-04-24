Altamonte Springs officers awarded for bravery during apartment fire

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Two Altamonte Springs police officers were recognized after they rushed into an apartment building engulfed by flames earlier this month.

The fire on Ballard Street broke out around 1:20 a.m. on April 3. Firefighters said a dozen units were damaged, and the building didn’t appear to have working smoke detectors.

Zane Hoskins and Zack Morrissey worked to get people out of the burning building. Body camera video shared by the police department shows them running through the property with flames and smoke around them, banging on doors to try to get people out.

They notified firefighters that one boy remained trapped inside as soon as the engine pulled up. Unfortunately, witnesses said the flames were too intense in the upper levels and the boy was unable to be saved.

Congressman Cory Mills stopped by the police department Monday to hand over certificates for the officers’ bravery.

“You always have that moment that you’re going to question, what could have done better? What could have done quicker? What could I have done to change an outcome,” he recalled telling the officers. “I said, ‘Recognize that your heroic efforts saved the lives of many.’”

The officers remained humble through the ceremony, and noted that the outcome could have been better, despite doing everything they could have.

“It’s kind of a mixed feeling,” Hoskins explained. “We did all we could but at the same time, a little boy did lose his life.”

Both said they didn’t know they were going to be recognized for their response.

“It was a surprise that caught us both off guard,” Morrissey said.

