An upcoming ‘child care cliff’ may wreak havoc on workers

If Milena Berry hadn’t been able to work from home, she would have had to make a difficult choice: Go to an office every day and never see her kids, or drop out of the workforce and give up on a career she had worked hard to build.

Instead, she founded diversity recruiting and retention firm PowerToFly and ensured the company would be fully remote, with unlimited paid time off and a lot of schedule flexibility for working parents.

“Parents, and especially mothers, have so much to offer to the workforce and the world, and as a CEO, I want to empower them to do their best work,” Berry said. “If I don’t, I lose out on a massive pool of talent.”

