0 Apopka leaders approve major project with golf course, homes in Errol community

APOPKA, Fla. - The Apopka City Council unanimously approved a project Wednesday that will bring an 18-hole golf course with a clubhouse and boutique hotel to the Errol community.

The land was built in the 1970's and included a subdivision with a championship golf course. But over time, the golf course closed, leaving behind debris, overgrown grass and downed trees.

“There's nothing better than sitting in your lanai and watching early morning golfers. Even the sprinkler systems excited me,” said resident Valerie Ferber.

Ferber was excited about the revitalization until she found out she may not get the view she remembered.

“I heard they might put a wall up, and then I was really upset. I’m going to be segregated from the whole community,” she said.

The project includes 261 new homes.

“I've been in this house for seven years and we love this home. It’s perfect but it won't be the perfect home if my view is blocked,” Ferber said.

The project has a price tag of more than $175 million.

“We are not asking for a dime from the city to do this project,” said land use attorney Jonathan Huels.

The developer said there are letters of intent from private investors for every aspect of the project.

Developers are expected to break ground this summer. The project will take about five years.

