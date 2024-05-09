Apopka police search for bank robbery suspect

APOPKA, Fla. — Police in Apopka are asking for help identifying a man they say robbed a bank.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Fifth Third Bank on Rock Springs Road.

Police said the suspect went behind the teller counter, took money from an open drawer and then walked out.

Detectives released an image of the suspect taken from a bank security camera.

Officers said there were no injuries during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call the Apopka Police Department of Crimeline.

