Aquatica Orlando launches first nighttime lantern festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aquatica Orlando is set to debut its first-ever nighttime lantern festival, ILLUMINATE, starting November 8 and running until January 31, 2026.

The theme park said this new holiday event will transform the water park into a vibrant landscape of light and imagination, featuring larger-than-life animal lanterns, interactive realms, and exclusive culinary experiences.

“ILLUMINATE is unlike anything we’ve ever done at Aquatica,” said Bradley Gilmour, Park President of Aquatica Orlando.

SeaWorld said ILLUMINATE will offer visitors the opportunity to explore five immersive realms of light from 6 to 10 p.m. on select nights.

Each realm is designed to engage all five senses, with vibrant storytelling, interactive surprises, and festive bites.

During the event, pools and water slides will pause operations to allow guests to fully enjoy the lantern experience.

Tickets for ILLUMINATE are available starting at $29.99, with special introductory offers and discounts for Pass Members.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group