Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift announces 3 new Florida tour dates

MIAMI, Fla. — Before August could slip away into a moment in time, Taylor Swift decided to get Florida fans’ hopes up again.

The pop star announced three additional Sunshine State tour dates on Thursday.

Swift will bring her “Eras” tour to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for three shows in October 2024.

Previously, her only stop in Florida on the tour was in Tampa back in April.

Before announcing new dates on Thursday, the U.S. leg of the tour was scheduled to end next week after a six-show run in Los Angeles.

In addition to the Miami shows, Swift also announced new dates in New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.

You can register for the concert presale here.

