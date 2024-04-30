Around 25 thousand bees removed from historic Florida theater

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A historic theater in Florida is a little quieter after a giant colony of bees was removed by local honey farmers.

Tens of thousands of bees were living in the wall of a building next to the Florida Theatre Building in Jacksonville.

No one noticed until a swarm started stinging workers at the theater’s loading dock.

Read: Florida officials monitor over 30% increase in wildlife calls

Local honey farmers were called in and worked for five hours to secure the hive’s queen.

However, the relocation did not come without getting a few battle scars.

Watch: Florida man wrangles large alligator with his bare hands

“I got stung a few times, and the other fella doing the extraction, he got stung also,” said Paul Sifton with Bee Friends Farm.

The 25,000 bees they caught were taken to the farmers’ bee farm.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group