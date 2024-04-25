WATCH: Florida man wrangles large alligator with his bare hands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wild animal crossings aren’t uncommon in Florida.

However, it’s not every day you see a large reptile wrestled off the road.

Florida resident Mike Dragich, who is also a licensed trapper, answered the call to remove an alligator that was sunning on a busy street in Jacksonville.

See: Gator storms MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, fights wildlife officers

Dragich said he was at a hockey game with his family when he was called into action.

Video shows him catching the 8-foot gator in true Florida fashion, with his bare hands and bare feet.

Read: Tips to keep you and your pets safe as gator mating season approaches

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group