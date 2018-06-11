0 Arrest made in accidental shooting that injured 9-year-old on I-95, deputies say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - An arrest has been made in a shooting that injured a child who was in a vehicle traveling south on I-95 near Rockledge Sunday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was traveling south on I-95 near State Road 520 around 3 p.m. when the driver noticed the backseat passenger window had shattered, deputies said.

The car was driven by some relatives who were taking a group of kids to a birthday party.

The driver got off the interstate at the next exit onto Fiske Boulevard, when he noticed a 9-year-old child riding in the car was injured, deputies said.

Deputies said they do not believe the child's injuries are life-threatening.

The child was airlifted to Arnold Palmer hospital in Orlando, authorities said.

Deputies said while responding to the scene, they saw Justin Trayshod Weaver, 21, of Cocoa, with a rifle in his hand on the south end of Tucker Lane in Cocoa.

The investigation revealed he had been shooting the rifle on Tucker Lane when one of the projectiles struck the vehicle the child was in, deputies said. The projectiles also caused superficial injuries to two other passengers from the shattered glass.

Deputies determined the shooting was accidental and Weaver did not intentionally aim at the vehicle, investigators said.

Weaver was arrested Sunday and faces charges of culpable negligence inflicting harm, five counts of culpable negligence exposure to harm discharging a firearm in public and possession of marijuana.

