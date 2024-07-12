Local

Orange County deputies arrest suspect in murder of 13-year-old girl

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives arrested a suspect Thursday in the death of a 13-year-old girl, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said 28-year-old Jerry Loreeson Dorisme is charged with first-degree felony murder in the case.

They said Rose Dieujuste had obvious signs of trauma when she was discovered in an apartment complex on July 4. Dieujuste died at the hospital.

Investigators searched for a person of interest days after finding Dieujuste.

Orange County Sheriff Mina will speak to the media on Friday.

