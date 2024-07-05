Orange County deputies investigating teen girl’s death as homicide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a teenage girl’s death on Independence Day as an apparent homicide, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 4400 block of South Rio Grande Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to an unresponsive 13-year-old girl.

The responding deputies arrived to find the girl with obvious signs of traumatic injuries. She was taken to a local hospital and later died there.

The sheriff’s office identified the girl Friday as Rose Thalie Dieujuste.

Orange County homicide detectives say they’re now working to figure out what happened to Rose and who might be responsible.

They’re asking anyone with information that may help advance their investigation to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Crimeline callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward if the information they provide leads directly to an arrest.

