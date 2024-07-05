Man accused of stabbing teen at Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a teenager was hurt in a stabbing Friday morning near Pine Hills.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
It happened around 6 a.m. along the 4400 block of Bleasdale Avenue.
Officers arrived and said they determined that a man had stabbed a 17-year-old boy.
READ: Victims, suspect identified in deadly Orange County shootings
Police said the suspect and victim are known to each other, but did not give their relationship.
The teen was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Orlando Police Department.
OPD has identified the suspect as 42-year-old Devon Osby.
READ: Maitland house fire caused by used fireworks placed in trash bin
Investigators charged Osby with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group