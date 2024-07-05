Man accused of stabbing teen at Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a teenager was hurt in a stabbing Friday morning near Pine Hills.

It happened around 6 a.m. along the 4400 block of Bleasdale Avenue.

Officers arrived and said they determined that a man had stabbed a 17-year-old boy.

Police said the suspect and victim are known to each other, but did not give their relationship.

The teen was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Orlando Police Department.

OPD has identified the suspect as 42-year-old Devon Osby.

Investigators charged Osby with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

