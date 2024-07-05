Maitland house fire caused by used fireworks placed in trash bin

MAITLAND, Fla. — Thursday evening, the City of Maitland Fire-Rescue Department was called out to a house fire on Apache Trail.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to fire officials, residents put used fireworks in a garbage bin when something inside ignited and flames started spreading up a wall.

Read: Deputies investigating 2 deadly shootings in East Orange County, suspect in custody

The flames made their way into the home’s attic before firefighters could extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

As of Friday morning, this was the second fireworks related fire reported in Central Florida.

Read: Officials: Used fireworks spark Seminole County house fire

Seminole County Fire Department also responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of Alaqua Drive, Longwood.

Fire officials believe this fire was also caused by used fireworks left in the garage overnight.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group