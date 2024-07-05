Officials: Used fireworks spark Seminole County house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators say used fireworks left inside a garage led to a house fire in Longwood.

Firefighters responded to the home along Alaqua Drive shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Seminole County Fire Department said while the fire was mostly contained to the garage, the 6,000 square foot home suffered extensive smoke and water damage.

Everyone who was inside when the fire broke out made it to safety, but SCFD said they’ll have to live elsewhere for now.

House fire in Longwood Officials said used fireworks caused the Longwood house fire. (Seminole County Fire Department)

Nearly two dozen fire units fought the late-night blaze.

Lake Mary, Longwood and Sanford helped SCFD crews knock the fire down.

