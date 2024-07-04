Man bite by shark in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — An Ohio man was bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach on Thursday, Beach Patrol officials said.

Officials said just before 4 p.m. the 21-year-old was bitten on his right foot.

The Ohio man was bitten while playing football in knee-deep water near Flagler Avenue when the attack happened.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

