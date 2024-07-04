Local

Man bite by shark in New Smyrna Beach

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com

Man bite by shark in New Smyrna Beach Man bite by shark in New Smyrna Beach

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — An Ohio man was bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach on Thursday, Beach Patrol officials said.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Officials said just before 4 p.m. the 21-year-old was bitten on his right foot.

Read: Deputies investigating 2 deadly shootings in East Orange County, suspect in custody

The Ohio man was bitten while playing football in knee-deep water near Flagler Avenue when the attack happened.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read: Hurricane Beryl is now a Category 2 storm

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read