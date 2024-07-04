Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica, passes near Cayman Islands as Cat 3 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Beryl has weakened slightly.

Beryl remained a Category 3 storm Thursday morning, with maximum winds at 120 mph.

On Wednesday, Beryl caused extensive damage to parts of Jamaica with winds as high as 140 mph.

Jamaican officials said the impacts could continue with additional flooding and mudslides.

The storm has claimed at least seven lives to date in the Caribbean.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Beryl should continue to weaken as it passes near the Cayman Islands Thursday and toward the Yucatán Peninsula this weekend.

5am EDT July 4th Key Messages for #Hurricane #Beryl: The major hurricane will pass near the Cayman Islands this morning, & Yucatan Peninsula and Belize tonight where strong winds, dangerous storm surge, damaging waves, & flooding are expected to occur.https://t.co/RX183Ip5Fx pic.twitter.com/csIiFQ2Xek — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 4, 2024

Early next week, the Texas-Mexico coastline will likely see some impacts from Beryl, possibly as a Cat 1 storm.

