Local

Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica, passes near Cayman Islands as Cat 3 storm

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Hurricane Beryl Beryl moves toward Yucatan Peninsula. (WFTV staff)

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Beryl has weakened slightly.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Beryl remained a Category 3 storm Thursday morning, with maximum winds at 120 mph.

On Wednesday, Beryl caused extensive damage to parts of Jamaica with winds as high as 140 mph.

READ: Kingston locks down as Hurricane Beryl approaches

Jamaican officials said the impacts could continue with additional flooding and mudslides.

The storm has claimed at least seven lives to date in the Caribbean.

READ: Man on vacation drowns at Daytona Beach

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Beryl should continue to weaken as it passes near the Cayman Islands Thursday and toward the Yucatán Peninsula this weekend.

Early next week, the Texas-Mexico coastline will likely see some impacts from Beryl, possibly as a Cat 1 storm.

READ: July 4th forecast: Heat advisory issued for all of Central Florida

Channel 9′s team of meteorologists continues to monitor Hurricane Beryl’s path and will provide updates on air and right here at WFTV.com.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read