District terminates substitute teacher accused of sharing nude photo with Brevard County student

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A substitute teacher accused of inappropriate conduct is off the job in Brevard County.

District officials said they took action after police arrested him Friday at Palm Bay Magnet High School.

Brevard Public Schools told Channel 9 on Monday that Ajani McPherson was no longer employed with the district.

A district spokesperson said McPherson has been accused of sharing a nude photo of himself with a female student.

“We are deeply troubled by these accusations and working closely with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. These actions are a tremendous violation of trust,” BPS said in an email to WFTV.

The district also said that McPherson was not a regular substitute teacher and had worked at Palm Bay Magnet High for less than a month prior to Friday’s arrest.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Palm Bay Police Department for more information about the arrest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group