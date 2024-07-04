July 4th forecast: Heat advisory issued for all of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It might feel hotter than a firecracker outside on this Fourth of July.

Heat advisories have been issued for all of Central Florida.

They’ll be in place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Afternoon highs will reach the low to middle 90s, with Orlando topping out at 94°.

But it’s going to feel much hotter, according to meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.

Heat index values will climb as high as 110° in spots.

Fourth of July forecast Heat advisory in effect for Central Florida (WFTV staff)

Crimi said many residents and visitors in the Channel 9 viewing area will experience 100°-plus heat indices for multiple hours today.

There will be a 50% chance for sea breeze storms today, but most of our beaches with stay dry.

Our inland communities will hold the best chance for the wet and stormy weather.

