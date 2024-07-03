Officials remind residents of beach safety for Fourth of July

VOLUISA COUNTY, Fla. — Crowds are heading to our coast for the Fourth of July holiday and if you plan to be at the beach, there are some warnings you need to be aware of.

Beach Patrol is anticipating rough surf and rip current risks for the next few days, meaning the red flag will fly.

At last check on Wednesday, lifeguards had already rescued 50 people and a man died after drowning in the ocean.

“Right now our part time lifeguard status looks at about 50 or 60 tower guards out there and then also our full time personnel will be out there on patrol,” said Malphurs.

Malphurs said it’s critical that people swim near staffed lifeguard towers.

“If you get caught in a rip current, don’t panic. It doesn’t pull you under water, it just pulls you into deeper water. Don’t panic, yell for help. But if you’re in front of that tower guard, they will see you before you even know you’re in trouble,” said Malphurs.

Once the sun sets and the fireworks start, those crowds on the coast will make their way to local businesses. Tom Caffrey from the World’s Most Famous Brewery said if you want to see the show, it’s best to stake out a spot early.

“We do have limited amounts of food over here so the places that are here are going to be slammed. We got Grady across the street, he just opened at Punk Rock Pizza, Riverside Johnny’s at the other end and Ocean Deck is always busy,” said Caffrey.

If you choose to stay along the shore to watch the display, Malphurs is reminding spectators to leave it to the professionals.

“Remember that fireworks are not allowed on the sand. That is strictly prohibited,” said Malphurs.

The county’s beaches app will have the most up to date information about driving approaches and where the staffed lifeguard towers are located.

Remember the World’s Most Famous Beach approach off International Speedway Boulevard is closed so you’ll have to head to Silver Beach.

