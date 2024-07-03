Here’s what you can expect ahead of Orlando’s 47th annual Fireworks at the Fountain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Final preparations are underway for the City of Orlando’s 47th annual Fireworks at the Fountain.

City officials say as many as 100,000 people are expected to attend the Independence Day event.

According to a City of Orlando spokesperson, the 47-year tradition is growing this year with more entertainment including a live band and DJ.

The spokesperson also says there will be 25 different food vendors plus a beer garden for those 21 and up.

The event will also include a kids zone with face painting, balloon animals and the famous Bubble Bus.

Read: Deputy-involved shooting being investigated in Brevard County, sheriff says

According to Orlando Police, safety remains top of mind, especially following a scare during the event in 2022.

People in a crowd at the lake raced for cover after they thought they heard gunshots, but police later determined there hadn’t been a shooting and no charges were filed.

This year an Orlando Police Department spokesperson says there will be even more resources at the event.

While the spokesperson declined to share specifics for security reasons, uniformed officers will be present.

Read: Hurricane Beryl still a Cat 4 storm as it closes in on Jamaica

“This year, the city has added additional resources to further safety at the event. It’s important to note that our security measures are both visible and not visible. Aside from officers patrolling, there will be other resources out there that are less identifiable,” said the Orlando Police Spokesperson.

The Orlando Police Department is also encouraging everyone to be proactive and recommends setting a meeting spot in case you do get separated from your group at the event.

Police also ask attendees to report anything suspicious.

As for road closures, they will begin as early as 7 a.m. tomorrow on North Eola Drive and East Robinson Street.

The next set of closures on Rosalind Avenue and Central Boulevard will begin at 2 p.m. and will remain closed until midnight.

Read: Man on vacation drowns at Daytona Beach

July 4 Road Closure Information

Robinson Street from Rosalind Avenue to Summerlin Avenue (closed 7 a.m. to midnight)

Eola Drive from Robinson Street to Washington Street (closed 7 a.m. to midnight)

Rosalind Avenue from South Street to Robinson Street (closed 2 p.m. to midnight)

Central Boulevard from Rosalind Avenue to Eola Drive (closed 2 p.m. to midnight)

· You can learn more about parking and road closures here.

Event Rules and Regulations

· You may not stake anything into the ground (umbrellas, tents, etc.)

· No outside alcohol (outside food and non-alcoholic beverages OK)

· No personal fireworks

· No unauthorized vending or soliciting

· Click here for Park rules and other prohibited items

You may bring:

· Coolers (no outside alcohol permitted)

· Umbrellas (do not stake anything into the park grass)

· Chairs and picnic blankets/beach towels

· Leashed, well-behaved pets - but from being in the fire department - pets can be spooked so maybe consider that.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group