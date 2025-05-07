Orlando Fire Department rescued three cats from an apartment fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 700 block of North Orange Avenue on May 6, 2025.

When OFD arrived, the fire was extinguished, but smoke was still showing out of the building.

Orlando Fire Department cat rescue (WFTV)

Crews on the scene were able to rescue three cats and provided them with oxygen.

The owner and their cats were not injured and were displaced cause of the fire.

Orlando Fire Department cat rescue (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group