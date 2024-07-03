Deputy-involved shooting being investigated in Brevard County, sheriff says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway on Wednesday regarding a deputy-involved shooting in Brevard County.

Around 1:05 p.m. deputies responded to a car break-in call near the area of Pineda Causeway and U.S.-1 in Melbourne.

When deputies arrived, they located the male and female suspect who ran from deputies.

During a press conference, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that while the duo was running from deputies the female was holding a handgun in the air.

Ivey said deputies setup a perimeter after the two ran into the woods.

Teams went into the woods and found the suspects hiding in the brush.

After being given multiple commands to show their hands, one of the deputies on scene felt his life was in danger by the way the female suspect was holding and pointing the gun, Ivey said.

Ivery said Deputies fired hitting the woman multiple times.

She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Deputies took the man intro custody.

Both had active warrants out for them, Ivey added.

WFTV has a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest information when it comes in.

