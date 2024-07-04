Orange County deputies working multiple crime scenes in Conway area

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are currently working multiple crime scenes in different locations in the Conway area.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Eyewitness News has crews at each scene attempting to gather additional information about what took place.

Read: Teen sentenced for 2022 shooting of fellow student at Seminole High School

Deputies responded to the area of Lanai Drive just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a “911 emergency.”

Residents in the area told Ch. 9 reporter Nick Papantonis they heard gunfire around that time.

See a map below:

Moments earlier, multiple Orange County deputies responded to a separate “911 emergency” on Appaloosa Road, approximately three miles away from the scene on Lanai Lane.

Read: Teen sentenced for 2022 shooting of fellow student at Seminole High School

Deputies have not released any information on the circumstances surrounding either scene or whether they might be connected in any way.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Orange County shooting

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group