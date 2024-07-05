Deputies: Same suspect linked to 2 deadly shootings just minutes apart in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators said two men are dead following two shootings in east Orange County.

The shootings happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies first responded to Sailfish Street in the Conway Circle Mobile Home Park.

Investigators said that’s where they found a man in his 40s bleeding from a gunshot wound.

PREVIOUS: Deputies investigating 2 deadly shootings in East Orange County, suspect in custody

Orange County shootings investigation (WFTV staff)

About 13 minutes later and approximately three miles away, deputies were called to a mobile home park on Appaloosa Road.

That’s where they found a man in his 20s who was shot, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, but neither survived.

Investigators said the shootings appeared to be related, but did not elaborate.

READ: Officials: Used fireworks spark Seminole County house fire

Investigators also said they detained the person responsible for the shooting and there was not a threat to the community.

Channel 9 has requested more information from Orange County Sheriff’s Office about that suspect, as well as a possible motive for the shootings.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group