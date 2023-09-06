At-capacity roads in Oviedo prompt Seminole County to look at extending Slavia Road

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has launched a study to see whether extending Slavia Road between State Road 426 to Alafaya Trail will ease traffic congestion in the City of Oviedo.

Traffic has been building up over the years as new developments increase and more people move to the city. The county says Mitchell Hammock Road is currently near capacity.

“Right now, during peak conditions, the road is failing,” said Dino Lucarrelli, the chief design engineer for Seminole County.

Lucarrelli said Chapman Road, which is the other main artery running between State Road 426 and Alafaya Trail, is currently at 40% capacity, but a 20-year traffic study shows that by extending Slavia Road, traffic would be reduced on both Mitchell Hammock and Chapman.

Read: Rabies warning issued by Seminole County Health Department

“We want to put a road in like this with the least impact, that makes sense to everybody and also is cost-effective,” says Lucarrelli.

The proposal to extend the road is not set in stone. Public input is needed to help determine if they will move forward with the project and how it will ultimately connect the two roads.

Seminole County is hosting a public meeting on the Slavia Road extension proposal on Sep. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Oviedo Mall Community Room.

Video: At capacity roads in Oviedo prompts Seminole County to look at extending Slavia Road (Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group