Rabies warning issued by Seminole County Health Department

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County warned residents in Oviedo that a bat tested positive for rabies.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Residents living in the area bordered to the north by Boonie Falls, on the east by Willingham Road, on the south by Live Oak Reserve Sports Park, and on the west by Lockwood Boulevard should avoid contact with bats and wildlife.

More Seminole County News

The rabies alert is in effect for 60 days.

Seminole County reminds residents:

All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Do not leave pet food outside. This also attracts other animals.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention, and promptly report the incident.

If you think you or a family member have come in contact with a bat in the area, contact Seminole County Animal Services at (407) 665-5201 or the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County at (407) 665-3243.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group