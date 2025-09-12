Attorney calls circumstances in Daytona Beach Shores sex crimes case ‘unusual’

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A 78-year-old Daytona Beach Shores man is accused of using a gun to force a minor into performing sexual acts.

Police have been fielding accusations related to Peter Brady for decades.

Earlier this week, investigators say they found roughly 20 roughly guns and 50 DVDs and cassette tapes inside of Brady’s secluded house in the shores.

After that raid, they took the 78-year-old into custody.

A report said the accuser went to an adult friend for help with the situation and that the accuser recorded conversations with Brady on his cellphone.

In the report, the accuser described Brady as a man with boats and jet skis who he began to visit with his friends.

Investigators said on a few occasions, Brady would make sexual remarks and eventually began offering one on one lunches and dinners.

WFTV talked to Brady’s attorney, Aaron Delgado, about the case.

“This is probably one of the most unusual set of circumstances where the so-called victim doesn’t even go to the police. It’s like a friend came forward and then he claims he was going to go forward eventually but first he wanted to negotiate a financial settlement and get money. So that sends off a ton of red flags about what’s really going on here,” said Delgado.

The report said the accuser asked Brady if he was attracted to boys and Brady responded by saying, “it’s not just boys... but they’re a lot less trouble than girls. The attraction is kinda about the same, but they’re so much easier to get along with.”

Brady has bailed out of jail.

Daytona Beach Shores detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

