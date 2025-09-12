Daytona Beach Shores man accused of forcing minor into sexual acts at gunpoint, police say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach Shores said a man is accused of a violent and lewd act with a juvenile.

Officers said 78-year-old Peter Brady was arrested on charges of lewd acts with a minor, aggravated assault with a firearm, and false imprisonment.

According to a report, Brady was taken into custody following allegations that he used a firearm to force a juvenile to perform sexual acts on him.

Police said they performed a search of Brady’s home where they seized “approximately 20 firearms and 50 DVDs/video cassettes.”

Officers said the investigation is ongoing, and authorities have indicated there may be additional victims or individuals with information related to sexual exploitation involving minors and Brady.

Detectives said they have received tips dating back to the 1990s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division at tips@cityofdbs.org or 386-763-5347.

