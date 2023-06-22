Avelo Airlines launches 2 new nonstop routes from Daytona Beach International

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Avelo Airlines is launching two new nonstop routes from Daytona Beach International Airport this week.

The flights to Southern Connecticut and the Philadelphia area start at $49 one-way.

Avelo is flying in and out of Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Wilmington Airport (ILG). This week, the airline started twice-weekly nonstop service to New Haven operating on Thursdays and Sundays. Nonstop service to Philadelphia will run on Mondays and Fridays.

“These routes also offer Connecticut and Philly-area Customers with easy hometown airport access to everything Daytona has to offer just in time for summer,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said.

