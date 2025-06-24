Axiom Mission 4 cleared for launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The four-member crew of Axiom Space’s AX-4 mission is finally a “go” for launch.

NASA has approved to proceed after investigating a leak in the Russian segment of the International Space Station, which had caused several days of delays.

“I believe what they’ve come back and said is we understand where it’s coming from, we understand the rate at which it’s happening,” said Keith Cowing of NASA Watch. “It changes very little. We’re safe to go ahead with this.”

The AX-4 crew, led by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, will spend 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting approximately 60 scientific and technological experiments.

This mission also marks a historic milestone, as it will be the first time astronauts from India, Hungary, and Poland will visit the orbiting lab.

Cowing, a former NASA employee and longtime space program analyst, highlighted the importance of commercial missions like AX-4, stating, “NASA always is looking for extra help to do things...you get part of an astronaut’s time without paying for the full astronaut. It gives NASA another option to do some of its own stuff. But, at the same time, it allows the private sector to start bringing stuff up.”

Axiom Space is working on building its own commercial space station, with the aim of gaining experience through missions like AX-4. The launch is currently scheduled for no earlier than Wednesday morning at 2:31 a.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group