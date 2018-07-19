Baby dies after being found unresponsive at Clermont day care, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County deputies are investigating the death of a 9-month-old boy.
Deputies said the child was unresponsive when he was brought to Clermont Care Center on Tuesday from a day care on Summerset Court.
Medical personnel began CPR until paramedics arrived and took the child to South Lake Hospital. The 9-month-old was then flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he died.
It’s not clear how the child died or if anything happened to the child while at the day care.
The address for the day care appears to be a residential neighborhood.
No other details were released.
