Back to School: Seminole County Leaders and law enforcement reassure parents safety is top priority

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, just three days until school starts, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office detailed what new measures are being implemented to increase safety.

District leaders are prioritizing the measures in middle and high schools. They hope this will prevent weapons on campus and decrease school violence.

Unacceptable and illegal behavior is not going to be tolerated,” Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

A stern message to parents and guardians throughout Seminole County on what to expect regarding safety for their children on all public school campuses this year.

“Student and staff safety is and will always be our top priority,” said Serita Beamon, Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent.

Due to the rise in safety concerns, Seminole County Public School and the County Sheriff’s Office have added more ways to keep students and staff safe mentally and physically.

“We have invested in additional mental health professionals and school social workers to address the rise in mental health,” Beamon said.

The district will also add two officers or deputies to all high school campuses to deter violence and unwanted dangers outside the school walls.

“Should there ever be a threat or a situation on a particular campus, you’ll find that we will add more resources to that campus,” said Sheriff Lemma.

To help combat the threats this year is also Dragus. A firearm-sniffing K-9. He will be randomly taken to schools around the county.

Giving parents peace of mind as they send their children to school this year will be an everyday task.

“Seeing school is starting right now, and it couldn’t be a perfect time for them to elevate the game and the security for our kids and safety of a well being and schools,” said Steven Smith, whose grandchild attends the Seminole County School district.

The K-9 unit will also serve as another uniformed presence on campuses. The county will have 95 School Resource officers covering all 69 campuses and 192 crossing guards that work under the sheriff’s office.

