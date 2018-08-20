Security enhancements in place at University of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Students at the University of Central Florida will see security enhancements on their first day of school Monday.
UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger talked about the security changes and additions on campus.
"We just spent $2 million on access control, security enhancements, and I think when parents see that, that should comfort them," Metzger said.
On his first day as police chief, Metzger spent the day helping families haul items into their campus housing.
"It makes us feel a bit more assured of his safety. We live in Coral Springs. We are just a stone’s throw away from Stoneman Douglas High School, so, that is still fresh in our minds," parent Earl Lewis said.
The chief, along with 75 sworn-in UCF officers, will be keeping a close eye on campus. Officers will be equipped with body cameras.
There are three ways to activate the Bluetooth technology cameras: When an officer turns on his blue lights, when an officer uses a Taser, and when an officer pulls his gun.
"The last piece is every officer with a camera within a 30-foot radius of any of these devices, their cameras will automatically activate as well," Metzger said.
Metzger said he will be hiring nine officers when the downtown campus opens in about a year.
