Bail denied for Ormond Beach man charged in son’s death in hot vehicle

DELAND, Fla. — The Volusia County judge overseeing a child’s death case didn’t mince words when she told the defendant, “We’ll leave your bond set at none.”

Scott Allen Gardner, 33, didn’t say much during his first court appearance Friday.

Gardner was arrested this week on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect causing great bodily harm.

Investigators say he caused his 18-month-old son’s death by leaving him alone in a hot truck for over three hours on June 6.

Deputies say Gardner went for a haircut and went drinking at a bar while his son, Sebastian, was left alone in the locked vehicle.

Officials said Sebastian reached a body temperature of 111 degrees.

