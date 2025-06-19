Father arrested after 18-month-old son dies in hot truck left unattended

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said an Ormond Beach man was arrested in the death of his 18-month-old son, who was left in a hot truck.

Scott Allen Gardner, 33, was arrested today by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and the Ormond Beach Police Department on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect causing great bodily harm.

The charges stem from the death of Gardner’s 18-month-old son, Sebastian, who was left unattended in a locked truck for over three hours on June 6, deputies say.

Deputies say Sebastian was left in a hot truck while Gardner got a haircut and went drinking inside Hanky Panky’s Lounge.

Officials said Sebastian reached a critical body temperature of 111 degrees.

Investigators say that Gardner provided multiple conflicting accounts of what happened that day.

The same police officer who attempted to revive Sebastian was responsible for apprehending Gardner at his mother’s home today.

Sheriff Chitwood is set to release additional details regarding the investigation on Friday.

