Bain raises concerns over Osceola Sheriff Lopez’s truthfulness in Madeline Soto photo controversy

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Bain is raising concerns about Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez and his truthfulness.

In a letter sent from Bain to Lopez on July 8, the state attorney said Lopez swore under oath to investigators that he accidentally posted a photo of Madeline Soto’s body.

He also made the same statement to the Kissimmee police chief.

The sheriff’s office even publically apologized that Lopez posted it on his personal Instagram page 24 hours after her body was discovered.

But later, in an interview with our radio partner WDBO, Lopez said the body in the picture was not that of the teen.

Bain said in the letter that the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office needs to conduct an internal investigation into the sheriff about whether these inconsistent statements violate the sheriff’s office’s Standards of Conduct.

Once that investigation is complete, Bain said the state attorney’s office will consider whether Lopez will be added to what’s called “The Brady List.”

It is a list of law enforcement officers accused of misconduct like untruthfulness and who are scheduled to testify for a criminal trial.

