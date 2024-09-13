Balanced Orlando housing market emerges after years of frenzy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando’s housing market is slowing down after three years of skyrocketing prices, crashing inventory and a flood of unmeetable demand.

That is good news to Rose Kemp, president of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association. “We want to see stabilization. We don’t like volatile.”

The median home price in Orlando dropped in July from its record high in June of $395,000 to $390,000, according to the association. Sales rose 2% month to month, and inventory grew 3.4% to 11,158, bringing Orlando to a 4.21-month supply.

