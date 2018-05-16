0 'Bang bang bang!": Shoppers panicked by deadly police shooting

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Three officers from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are on administrative leave after fatally shooting a man with a gun at a Lake Mary shopping plaza.

A woman called 911 just after 7 p.m. Tuesday to report a possible road-rage incident on Lake Mary Boulevard. The man had pulled in to the parking lot of the Jeremiah's Italian Ice near West Lake Mary just east of I-4, sheriff's office spokeswoman Kim Cannaday said.

Three Lake Mary police officers approached the man's SUV and asked him to get out of the car. When he did, police say he showed a gun. At least one of the officers shot him, Cannaday said. It's not clear if the man fired a shot at police, she said.

People shopping in the area heard the gunshots and took cover.

“All of the sudden, bang bang bang bang bang!” said shopper Elizabeth Prescott, who told Channel 9’s Samantha Manning she hid in a bathroom when she heard the shots.

"I'm very shaky, to tell you the truth. I'm still kind of in shock,” Prescott said.

Some shoppers couldn't access their cars while police investigated in the parking lot.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the officers involved are a Lake Mary police sergeant, a supervisor, and another officer.

"Obviously the officers felt there was a threat,” Cannaday said. "This is a busy area, so there are a lot of interviews to conduct, footage from nearby businesses, and possibly some bodycams."

Investigators have not released the names of the officers or the suspect.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

SCSO is assisting Lake Mary PD with an officer involved shooting near Jeremiah’s Italian Ice @WFTV pic.twitter.com/mbAGxUeiOT — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) May 16, 2018

We can see glass shattered in the windows of this SUV @WFTV pic.twitter.com/kP6wuuHdVZ — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) May 16, 2018

