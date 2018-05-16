  • Police fatally shoot man at Lake Mary shopping plaza after road-rage incident

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    LAKE MARY, Fla. - A shooting involving a police officer was being investigated Tuesday evening at a shopping plaza in Lake Mary, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

    Police have cordoned off a corner of a shopping plaza at West Lake Mary and Greenwood boulevards.

    An SUV with shattered windows was seen parked near a Jeremiah's Italian Ice.

    Deputies are assisting police with the investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Channel 9's Samantha Manning is at the scene trying to gather more information.

