LAKE MARY, Fla. - A shooting involving a police officer was being investigated Tuesday evening at a shopping plaza in Lake Mary, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.
Police have cordoned off a corner of a shopping plaza at West Lake Mary and Greenwood boulevards.
An SUV with shattered windows was seen parked near a Jeremiah's Italian Ice.
Deputies are assisting police with the investigation.
No other details were given.
Channel 9's Samantha Manning is at the scene trying to gather more information.
SCSO is assisting Lake Mary PD with an officer involved shooting near Jeremiah’s Italian Ice @WFTV pic.twitter.com/mbAGxUeiOT— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) May 16, 2018
We can see glass shattered in the windows of this SUV @WFTV pic.twitter.com/kP6wuuHdVZ— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) May 16, 2018
