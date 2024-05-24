Bankruptcy & biscuits: Inside Red Lobster’s Ch. 11 hearing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Shortly after U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Grace E. Robson took her seat at the bench, she wondered aloud if Cheddar Bay Biscuits might be served during the May 21 Red Lobster Management LLC bankruptcy proceedings. She may have manifested the delivery of said biscuits, which were distributed from to-go boxes by smiling young women during a break in the four-hour hearing.

By then, the judge had granted many of Red Lobster’s requests to spend millions of dollars on things like employee wages and benefits, ingredients for menu items and the like — baseline necessities for keeping the business going. Without her immediate approval, said Red Lobster’s attorneys, the company would sink.

One of the arguments made by Red Lobster when asking to use funds this way was that it could have asked for more, it could have asked for money to pay severance for employees no longer with the company, but it didn’t.

