Barks and brews: Florida court to hear arguments over allowing dogs in bars

ORLANDO, Fla. — The courts have scheduled arguments over a fight about having dogs in bars.

The case involves Pup’s Pub Tampa and Pup’s Pub Orlando.”

Last year, a judge ruled that the state had not properly changed a rule to prevent those bars from letting customers bring their dogs.

However, the Florida Department of Health appealed that ruling.

Arguments are scheduled for mid-February.

