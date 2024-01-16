Barks and brews: Florida court to hear arguments over allowing dogs in bars

ORLANDO, Fla. — The courts have scheduled arguments over a fight about having dogs in bars.
The case involves Pup’s Pub Tampa and Pup’s Pub Orlando.”
Last year, a judge ruled that the state had not properly changed a rule to prevent those bars from letting customers bring their dogs.
However, the Florida Department of Health appealed that ruling.
Arguments are scheduled for mid-February.
