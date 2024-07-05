Battle of the unbeatens as Orlando Pride takes on Kansas City Current Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride are on a two-game regular season road trip.

On Saturday, they will face the Kansas City Current at CPKS Stadium.

Both teams sit at the top of the NWSL table and are on a 15-game unbeaten streak, tying the league’s longest unbeaten run in the regular season.

The two teams have an identical record of 10-0-5 and 19+ on goal differential.

Depending on Saturday’s outcome, both teams could set the record with a draw, or one could stand alone with the unbeaten record and at the top of the NWSL standings.

Kansas City Current is coming off a 2-0 win against the Houston Dash, and the Pride left Los Angeles with a 3-0 win over Angel City FC.

The match-up will also put the two leading goal scorers head-to-head.

The Pride’s Barbra Banda and Current’s Temwa Chawinga are tied with 11 goals on the season. Banda in 11 games, Chawinga in 15 games.

“We’re just over halfway through the season. We approach the match the same as we have done every other game as well. It doesn’t change for us. We prepared the same way and we’ve trained the same way. We’re looking forward to an exciting game away at Kansas City,” said Head Coach Seb Hines.

Saturday’s match will be both teams’ last regular-season game before the NWSL heads into an international break for the Summer Olympics.

NWSL players not called up to national squads will participate in an in-season tournament, the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Orlando will be without leading goal scorer Barba Banda and recently signed Zambian Midfielder Grace Chanda as they prepare for international duty and an opening first-group match against the USWNT in the Olympics.

Pride’s four active Brazilian players, Marta, Rafaelle, Adriana, and Angelina, who were called up to Brazil’s roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, will also be leaving.

Angelina will serve as one of four traveling alternates for the tournament.

The Pride will return to regular season play on August 23 when they travel to Texas to take on the Houston Dash.

How to Watch:

Watch: ION

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

